(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honor Cordon B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Nathaniel Petraitis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    An honor cordon comprised of Soldiers from the 529th Military Police Company Honor Guard practice movements prior to welcoming senior leadership at U.S. Army Europe headquarters Wiesbaden, Feb. 4, 2026. Senior leader visits serve to strengthen relationships and demonstrate U.S. Army Europe’s commitment to our ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997392
    VIRIN: 260204-A-DE427-1005
    Filename: DOD_111544734
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Cordon B-Roll, by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video