An honor cordon comprised of Soldiers from the 529th Military Police Company Honor Guard practice movements prior to welcoming senior leadership at U.S. Army Europe headquarters Wiesbaden, Feb. 4, 2026. Senior leader visits serve to strengthen relationships and demonstrate U.S. Army Europe’s commitment to our ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997392
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-DE427-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111544734
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor Cordon B-Roll, by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
