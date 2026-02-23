Honor Cordon B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An honor cordon comprised of Soldiers from the 529th Military Police Company Honor Guard practice movements prior to welcoming senior leadership at U.S. Army Europe headquarters Wiesbaden, Feb. 4, 2026. Senior leader visits serve to strengthen relationships and demonstrate U.S. Army Europe’s commitment to our ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).