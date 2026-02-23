(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I Am NDW Profile Lt. Matt Skowronski

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 26, 2026) -- Lt. Matt Skowronski, the aide to the commandant, Naval District Washington, shares his experiences and responsibilities that he holds in his role at NDW. The I Am NDW series highlight different civilian and military staff members across the NDW command, allowing for others to see what critical role they play in the command's success. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 06:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 997384
    VIRIN: 260226-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111544564
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, I Am NDW Profile Lt. Matt Skowronski, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    naval district washington
    I Am NDW

