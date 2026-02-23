WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 26, 2026) -- Lt. Matt Skowronski, the aide to the commandant, Naval District Washington, shares his experiences and responsibilities that he holds in his role at NDW. The I Am NDW series highlight different civilian and military staff members across the NDW command, allowing for others to see what critical role they play in the command's success. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 06:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|997384
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111544564
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I Am NDW Profile Lt. Matt Skowronski, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.