I Am NDW Profile Lt. Matt Skowronski

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 26, 2026) -- Lt. Matt Skowronski, the aide to the commandant, Naval District Washington, shares his experiences and responsibilities that he holds in his role at NDW. The I Am NDW series highlight different civilian and military staff members across the NDW command, allowing for others to see what critical role they play in the command's success. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)