Across Generations - Episode 2

In this series, we explore the exchange of wisdom, advice, and experience between generations. Each episode brings together a seasoned team member with decades of experience and a newer member of the organization. Through candid, face-to-face conversations, they share stories, insights, and lessons learned—bridging the gap between past and present. Join us as we celebrate knowledge, mentorship, and the human connections that shape our workplace.



Music licensed via Pixabay (royalty-free license, authorized for public release and unlimited distribution).