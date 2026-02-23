(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Remember to Stay Hydrated

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2026

    Video by Pfc. Chang Bin Park 

    AFN Humphreys

    A Public Service Announcement calling viewers to remain hydrated at all times. (U.S. Army video by PFC Chang Bin Park)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 23:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 997369
    VIRIN: 260126-A-JQ302-9270
    Filename: DOD_111544325
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember to Stay Hydrated, by PFC Chang Bin Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    health and wellness
    Camp Humphreys
    hydrate or die
    Big Game 2026

