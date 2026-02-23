DRAGON VALE HOUSING, Japan (Feb. 19, 2026) – EJ King Middle High School hosts the National Technical Honor Society Career and Technical Education Fair at the school onboard Dragon Vale Housing, Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 00:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997367
|VIRIN:
|260219-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111544322
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Technical Honor Society Career & Technical Education Fair, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS
