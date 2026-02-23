Spotlight video highlighting TSgt Tylar Cravens, a C-130J Propulsions Instructor, from the 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 15 located on Yokota Air Base, Japan.
- BROLL
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 00:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997360
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-EX148-4517
|Filename:
|DOD_111543947
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spotlight - TSgt Tylar Cravens - BROLL, by SrA Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.