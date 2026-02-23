68W Soldier describes career field sustainment training at Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Michael McCreary of 807th Theatre Medical Command and 68W recertification noncommissioned officer in charge, describes the special five-day 68W sustainment training for more than 90 combat medics at Fort McCoy, Wis., between January and March 2026 in an interview Feb. 23, 2026. The training is being coordinated through Army Reserve Medical Command. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)