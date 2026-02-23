(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center staff member describes special 68W sustainment training

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Healthcare Instructor and Interim Director Benjamin Leonard with the Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Center talks about training Feb. 23, 2026, that the center is doing called 68W Sustainment Training at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, Army Reserve Medical Command is having more than 90 combat medics (68W military occupational specialty) complete a special five-day course to get caught up on career field requirements. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 17:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 997355
    VIRIN: 260223-A-OK556-4333
    Filename: DOD_111543804
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center staff member describes special 68W sustainment training, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, MSTC, Army Reserve combat medics, 68W, IMCOM

