    Sentry South 26-2 B-roll 3

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Vaughan 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    B-Roll footage of service members 20 through 24 February 2026 during Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997353
    VIRIN: 260220-A-OA312-2520
    Filename: DOD_111543769
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry South 26-2 B-roll 3, by SGT James Vaughan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CRTC
    Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center
    sentrysouth26-2

