Sentry South 26-2 B-roll 3

B-Roll footage of service members 20 through 24 February 2026 during Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 17:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997353
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-OA312-2520
|Filename:
|DOD_111543769
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
