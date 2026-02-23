BSC Medical Train Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, refresh their combat lifesaver skills in preparation for the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Clay Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. The training reinforces their ability to provide immediate medical care and sustain operations in high-stress environments. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)