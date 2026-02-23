U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, refresh their combat lifesaver skills in preparation for the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Clay Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. The training reinforces their ability to provide immediate medical care and sustain operations in high-stress environments. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997352
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-PT551-2927
|Filename:
|DOD_111543591
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BSC Medical Train Up, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
