    Transforming Military Healthcare: The Global Master Trainer Institute (GMTI)

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Discover the Global Master Trainer Institute (GMTI), a strategic partnership between the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Institute for Healthcare Excellence (IHE). GMTI is designed to cultivate a culture of trust, teamwork, and well-being across the Military Health System. Through an immersive, relationship-based curriculum, the program empowers healthcare professionals to communicate effectively, reduce burnout, improve employee well-being, foster a culture of trust and belonging, and deliver exceptional patient care. deliver exceptional patient care. Learn how GMTI is building a thriving healthcare environment, one relationship at a time.
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transforming Military Healthcare: The Global Master Trainer Institute (GMTI), by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

