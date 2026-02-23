Transforming Military Healthcare: The Global Master Trainer Institute (GMTI)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997350" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Discover the Global Master Trainer Institute (GMTI), a strategic partnership between the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Institute for Healthcare Excellence (IHE). GMTI is designed to cultivate a culture of trust, teamwork, and well-being across the Military Health System. Through an immersive, relationship-based curriculum, the program empowers healthcare professionals to communicate effectively, reduce burnout, improve employee well-being, foster a culture of trust and belonging, and deliver exceptional patient care. deliver exceptional patient care. Learn how GMTI is building a thriving healthcare environment, one relationship at a time.

Thanks again!