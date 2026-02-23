Discover the Global Master Trainer Institute (GMTI), a strategic partnership between the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Institute for Healthcare Excellence (IHE). GMTI is designed to cultivate a culture of trust, teamwork, and well-being across the Military Health System. Through an immersive, relationship-based curriculum, the program empowers healthcare professionals to communicate effectively, reduce burnout, improve employee well-being, foster a culture of trust and belonging, and deliver exceptional patient care. deliver exceptional patient care. Learn how GMTI is building a thriving healthcare environment, one relationship at a time.
Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 08:29
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|997350
VIRIN:
|260225-D-D0202-1084
Filename:
|DOD_111543559
Length:
|00:03:27
Location:
|US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Transforming Military Healthcare: The Global Master Trainer Institute (GMTI), by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
