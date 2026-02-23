Latoya Goodrich, a Family Member Travel Screening (FMTS) specialist, invites Marines and their families to reach out to the FMTS team, a group of specialists equipped to help Marines and their families through each step of the moving process. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997345
|VIRIN:
|260224-M-BP922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111543505
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Member Travel Screening, by Cpl Enos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.