    ERCS ARCTIC EDGE 26

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz 

    Arctic Edge

    B- roll of a simulated ship-to-shore patient transfer as part of a medical drill during ARCTIC EDGE 26 (AE26) at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026. AE26 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997341
    VIRIN: 260224-N-IL230-6869
    Filename: DOD_111543408
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERCS ARCTIC EDGE 26, by PO1 Abigayle Lutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlwaysVigilant
    arcticsecurity
    AE26
    ARCTICEDGE26

