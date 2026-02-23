ERCS ARCTIC EDGE 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B- roll of a simulated ship-to-shore patient transfer as part of a medical drill during ARCTIC EDGE 26 (AE26) at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026. AE26 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)