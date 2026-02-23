B- roll of a simulated ship-to-shore patient transfer as part of a medical drill during ARCTIC EDGE 26 (AE26) at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026. AE26 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997341
|VIRIN:
|260224-N-IL230-6869
|Filename:
|DOD_111543408
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|KODIAK, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERCS ARCTIC EDGE 26, by PO1 Abigayle Lutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.