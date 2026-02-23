(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF Gen Wilsbach Leadership Short (AFA 26) - Fly and Fix

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., 23 February, 2026. The symposium is an opportunity for Department of the Air Force senior leaders to meet and address Airmen, Guardians, allies, partners and industry leaders.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 15:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997336
    VIRIN: 260223-F-GA295-6669
    Filename: DOD_111543344
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Gen Wilsbach Leadership Short (AFA 26) - Fly and Fix, by TSgt William OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFA
    AFAColorado
    AFAColorado26

