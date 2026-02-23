(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Boards 101 - Enlisted Selection Boards

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Douglas Bedford  

    Navy Personnel Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - (Feb. 25, 2026) This video explains Navy enlisted advancement boards. These administrative boards review Sailors’ records to support advancement and screening through a fair, impartial, and confidential process. (U.S. Navy video by Douglas Bedford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997328
    VIRIN: 260225-D-YG354-3295
    Filename: DOD_111543276
    Length: 00:09:43
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Boards 101 - Enlisted Selection Boards, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

