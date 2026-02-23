MILLINGTON, Tenn. - (Feb. 25, 2026) This video explains Navy enlisted advancement boards. These administrative boards review Sailors’ records to support advancement and screening through a fair, impartial, and confidential process. (U.S. Navy video by Douglas Bedford)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997328
|VIRIN:
|260225-D-YG354-3295
|Filename:
|DOD_111543276
|Length:
|00:09:43
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Boards 101 - Enlisted Selection Boards, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.