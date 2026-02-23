Navy Boards 101 - Officer Selection Boards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997318" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - (Feb. 25, 2026) This video provides an overview of Navy officer selection boards, explaining how board members review eligible officer records to identify those best and fully qualified for promotion, continuation, or special assignments in accordance with law and Navy guidance. (U.S. Navy video by Douglas Bedford)