    Navy Boards 101 - Officer Selection Boards

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Douglas Bedford  

    Navy Personnel Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - (Feb. 25, 2026) This video provides an overview of Navy officer selection boards, explaining how board members review eligible officer records to identify those best and fully qualified for promotion, continuation, or special assignments in accordance with law and Navy guidance. (U.S. Navy video by Douglas Bedford)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997318
    VIRIN: 260225-D-YG354-8047
    Filename: DOD_111543263
    Length: 00:14:31
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Navy
    Advancement
    Navy Selection Boards
    Navy Officer Selection Boards

