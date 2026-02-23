Navy Boards 101 - Officer Selection Boards

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - (Feb. 25, 2026) This video provides an overview of Navy officer selection boards, explaining how board members review eligible officer records to identify those best and fully qualified for promotion, continuation, or special assignments in accordance with law and Navy guidance. (U.S. Navy video by Douglas Bedford)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:14:31
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
