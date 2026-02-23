(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    260th Special Purpose Brigade

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Billy Blankenship, Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale, Sgt. 1st Class William Frye, Sgt. Paris Hayes, Capt. Stephen Peter and Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling

    Joint Task Force DC

    WASHINGTON — The 260th Special Purpose Brigade, comprised of highly trained and specialized Soldiers in the Army National Guard, provides unique, mission-tailored support to the Nation’s Capital in coordination with civil authorities. Their presence reinforces public safety, protects critical infrastructure and helps maintain a safe and beautiful city in support of national security objectives.
    (U.S. National Guard video by Joint Task Force D.C.'s Joint Information Center; key contributors include Air National Guard Master Sgt. William Blankenship, Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale, Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling, U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Joshua Sik, Capt. Stephen Peter, Sgt. 1st Class William Frye, Sgt. 1st Class Laura Torres, Sgt. Angelina Tran, Sgt. Paris Hayes and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennen.)

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

