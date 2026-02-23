video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WASHINGTON — The 260th Special Purpose Brigade, comprised of highly trained and specialized Soldiers in the Army National Guard, provides unique, mission-tailored support to the Nation’s Capital in coordination with civil authorities. Their presence reinforces public safety, protects critical infrastructure and helps maintain a safe and beautiful city in support of national security objectives.

(U.S. National Guard video by Joint Task Force D.C.'s Joint Information Center; key contributors include Air National Guard Master Sgt. William Blankenship, Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale, Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling, U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Joshua Sik, Capt. Stephen Peter, Sgt. 1st Class William Frye, Sgt. 1st Class Laura Torres, Sgt. Angelina Tran, Sgt. Paris Hayes and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennen.)