Hegseth Honors Medal of Honor Recipient

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth inducts Medal of Honor recipient retired Navy Capt. Royce Williams into the Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Feb. 25, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 13:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|997202
|Filename:
|DOD_111542868
|Length:
|00:37:00
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
