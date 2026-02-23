National Guard senior leaders joined French army leaders in a ceremony, Feb. 24, at the World War I Memorial in Washington, paying tribute to U.S. and French service members who have been killed in action since 1776. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carrie Perez, director of Army personnel management at the National Guard Bureau, and French army Lt. Gen. Frédéric Gout, head of the French army’s personnel branch, conducted a wreath laying at the monument, meant to recognize service members’ sacrifices for both countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Jamie Mason)
Music releasable via Audio Network
This work, National Guard, French army leaders join together for wreath laying ceremony, by CPT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
