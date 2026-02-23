(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard, French army leaders join together for wreath laying ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Capt. James Mason 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard senior leaders joined French army leaders in a ceremony, Feb. 24, at the World War I Memorial in Washington, paying tribute to U.S. and French service members who have been killed in action since 1776. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carrie Perez, director of Army personnel management at the National Guard Bureau, and French army Lt. Gen. Frédéric Gout, head of the French army’s personnel branch, conducted a wreath laying at the monument, meant to recognize service members’ sacrifices for both countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Jamie Mason)

    Music releasable via Audio Network

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997192
    VIRIN: 260224-A-PO971-2003
    Filename: DOD_111542735
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard, French army leaders join together for wreath laying ceremony, by CPT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    World War I
    National Guard
    America250
    Freedom250

