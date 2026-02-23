National Guard, French army leaders join together for wreath laying ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Guard senior leaders joined French army leaders in a ceremony, Feb. 24, at the World War I Memorial in Washington, paying tribute to U.S. and French service members who have been killed in action since 1776. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carrie Perez, director of Army personnel management at the National Guard Bureau, and French army Lt. Gen. Frédéric Gout, head of the French army’s personnel branch, conducted a wreath laying at the monument, meant to recognize service members’ sacrifices for both countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Jamie Mason)



