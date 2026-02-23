(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-295

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Dawson Carter 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    A C-295 assigned to the 35th Wing of the Spanish air force prepares for takeoff during Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Dawson Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997186
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-EL358-1001
    Filename: DOD_111542619
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-295, by SrA Dawson Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sentry South

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video