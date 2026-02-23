A C-295 assigned to the 35th Wing of the Spanish air force prepares for takeoff during Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Dawson Carter)
|02.24.2026
|02.25.2026 11:03
|B-Roll
|997186
|260224-Z-EL358-1001
|DOD_111542619
|00:01:20
|US
|0
|0
