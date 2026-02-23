(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Unified Command, marine salvors refloat grounded barge just off San Juan Harbor port entrance

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    Salvage crews and tugboat operators successfully remove the aground fuel barge, Defiant, off the rocks of Castillo San Felipe del Morro, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2026. The 265-foot fuel barge had remained aground along the rocks of Castillo San Felipe del Morro for 23 days prior to it's removal by the Unified Command and marine salvors. (U.S. coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    TAGS

    San Juan
    barge aground
    Coast Guard Sector San Juan
    San Juan Harbor
    United States Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Southeast District

