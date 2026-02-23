Unified Command, marine salvors refloat grounded barge just off San Juan Harbor port entrance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Salvage crews and tugboat operators successfully remove the aground fuel barge, Defiant, off the rocks of Castillo San Felipe del Morro, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2026. The 265-foot fuel barge had remained aground along the rocks of Castillo San Felipe del Morro for 23 days prior to it's removal by the Unified Command and marine salvors. (U.S. coast Guard video)