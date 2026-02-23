Unified Command, marine salvors refloat grounded barge just off San Juan Harbor port entrance

Salvage crews and tugboat operators successfully remove the aground fuel barge, Defiant, off the rocks of Castillo San Felipe del Morro, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2026. The 265-foot fuel barge had remained aground along the rocks of Castillo San Felipe del Morro for 23 days prior to it's removal by the Unified Command and marine salvors. (U.S. coast Guard video)
