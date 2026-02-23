(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PCU John F. Kennedy Returns From Builder's Trials

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nolan Pennington 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) returns to HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding from Builder’s Trials, Feb. 4, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997183
    VIRIN: 260204-N-CO784-1001
    Filename: DOD_111542598
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    Builder's Sea Trials
    Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

