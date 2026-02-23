(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    505th TTSB Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. Seth Smith 

    505th Signal Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade compete in multiple events during the Best Warrior Competition at the Browning Reserve Center in Florence, Arizona, Jan. 29–31, 2026. The three-day competition tested competitors through an Army Fitness Test, written exam, land navigation, confidence course, Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator, assault lane situational training exercise, sergeant major evaluation board and a 12-mile ruck march to determine the brigade’s top-performing Soldier and prepare competitors for the 335th Signal Command (Theater) Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Seth Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997181
    VIRIN: 260131-A-DF538-2053
    Filename: DOD_111542588
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US

    confidence course
    Land navigation training
    Best Warrior Competition

