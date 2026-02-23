505th TTSB Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997181" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade compete in multiple events during the Best Warrior Competition at the Browning Reserve Center in Florence, Arizona, Jan. 29–31, 2026. The three-day competition tested competitors through an Army Fitness Test, written exam, land navigation, confidence course, Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator, assault lane situational training exercise, sergeant major evaluation board and a 12-mile ruck march to determine the brigade’s top-performing Soldier and prepare competitors for the 335th Signal Command (Theater) Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Seth Smith)