    CTR - The Mission Of Nuclear Security with Bill Moon - Legacy Video

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    When former adversaries worked together to secure the world's most dangerous warheads, it took trust, commitment, and a shared mission that even the highest military commanders were watching closely. Watch Bill Moon's story of the early days of U.S.-Russia nuclear security cooperation.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997179
    VIRIN: 260225-D-HT311-3314
    Filename: DOD_111542554
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    global security
    Cooperative Threat Reduction

