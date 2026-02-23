(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins federal response to Potomac Interceptor collapse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Video by David Gray 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District (USACE) joins the EPA-led federal response to the collapse of the Potomac Interceptor sewer line, filmed Feb. 22, 2026. In this footage, crews working for DC Water and for USACE engage after Baltimore District activated its Emergency Management Operations Center on Feb. 20 under Public Law 84-99.

    USACE efforts include an emergency contract, issued within the first 24 hours, for stormwater runoff management. Floodwaters not only put DC Water’s pumps at risk but make it difficult for workers to perform the maintenance and cleaning to keep operations moving. Increased flow from stormwater rushing into the bypass system also places additional strain on the pumping equipment.

    USACE officials confirm that the regional drinking water supply remains safe and unaffected, as the Washington Aqueduct’s drinking water system is entirely separate from the regional wastewater infrastructure.

    (U.S. Army video by David Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997174
    VIRIN: 260222-A-ND890-1001
    Filename: DOD_111542465
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins federal response to Potomac Interceptor collapse, by David Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baltimore District
    USACE
    Emergency Management
    Potomac Interceptor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video