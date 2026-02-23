The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District (USACE) joins the EPA-led federal response to the collapse of the Potomac Interceptor sewer line, filmed Feb. 22, 2026. In this footage, crews working for DC Water and for USACE engage after Baltimore District activated its Emergency Management Operations Center on Feb. 20 under Public Law 84-99.
USACE efforts include an emergency contract, issued within the first 24 hours, for stormwater runoff management. Floodwaters not only put DC Water’s pumps at risk but make it difficult for workers to perform the maintenance and cleaning to keep operations moving. Increased flow from stormwater rushing into the bypass system also places additional strain on the pumping equipment.
USACE officials confirm that the regional drinking water supply remains safe and unaffected, as the Washington Aqueduct’s drinking water system is entirely separate from the regional wastewater infrastructure.
(U.S. Army video by David Gray)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997174
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-ND890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111542465
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins federal response to Potomac Interceptor collapse, by David Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
