    SMASH 2000L Familiarization Shoot - B-Roll.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and Belgium Soldiers conduct weapons qualifications using the SMASH 2000 system during the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 12, 2026. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa assess the feasibility of expanding the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course to a multi-service environment with the growing Unmanned Aircraft Systems threat. The 7th Army Training Command remains the premier location for U.S., NATO and partner testing, experimentation, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 09:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997170
    VIRIN: 260212-A-XV403-8851
    Filename: DOD_111542403
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, SMASH 2000L Familiarization Shoot - B-Roll., by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    airforce

