U.S. Soldiers assigned to Combat Engineer Company, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct demolition training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in support of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 08:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997168
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-BS310-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_111542391
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2CR CEC demolition training, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
