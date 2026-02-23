(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Invasive Feral Pigeon

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    It’s National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW)! While we often think of invasive species as plants or insects, some of our most common "neighbors" are a major challenge for our parks and ecosystems.
    Take a closer look at the Feral Pigeon (Rock Dove)

    1. The feral pigeon is a descendant of the domestic homing pigeons introduced to the U.S. by European settlers.
    2. Flocks have increased in numbers and dominate the urban, suburban & rural areas.
    3. They damage buildings and monuments due to the highly corrosive nature of the acid in pigeon droppings
    4. Debris from roosting flocks builds up, causing gutters and drains to block, damage to roofs and other structures, and creating potential fire hazards.
    National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW) is an international event dedicated to raising awareness about invasive species, the threats they pose, and the actions that can be taken to prevent their spread. to learn more: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/InvasiveSpecies/ (U.S. Army illustration by Brigida I. Sanchez)

