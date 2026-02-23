Invasive Feral Pigeon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW)! While we often think of invasive species as plants or insects, some of our most common "neighbors" are a major challenge for our parks and ecosystems.

Take a closer look at the Feral Pigeon (Rock Dove)



1. The feral pigeon is a descendant of the domestic homing pigeons introduced to the U.S. by European settlers.

2. Flocks have increased in numbers and dominate the urban, suburban & rural areas.

3. They damage buildings and monuments due to the highly corrosive nature of the acid in pigeon droppings

4. Debris from roosting flocks builds up, causing gutters and drains to block, damage to roofs and other structures, and creating potential fire hazards.

National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW) is an international event dedicated to raising awareness about invasive species, the threats they pose, and the actions that can be taken to prevent their spread. to learn more: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/InvasiveSpecies/ (U.S. Army illustration by Brigida I. Sanchez)