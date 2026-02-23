(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. and NATO Soldiers conducted complex tactical scenarios during Combined Resolve 26-05 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The exercise challenged participating units to adapt to rapidly evolving battlefield conditions while strengthening mobility, survivability, and collective readiness for large-scale combat operations. The rotation emphasized decisive action training and supported the Army’s Continuous Transformation Initiative to develop more agile and lethal formations. Multinational interoperability was enhanced through force-on-force engagements and dynamic battlefield scenarios under the direction of 7th Army Training Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 06:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997161
    VIRIN: 260223-A-MQ729-9753
    Filename: DOD_111542320
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

