U.S. and NATO Soldiers conducted complex tactical scenarios during Combined Resolve 26-05 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The exercise challenged participating units to adapt to rapidly evolving battlefield conditions while strengthening mobility, survivability, and collective readiness for large-scale combat operations. The rotation emphasized decisive action training and supported the Army’s Continuous Transformation Initiative to develop more agile and lethal formations. Multinational interoperability was enhanced through force-on-force engagements and dynamic battlefield scenarios under the direction of 7th Army Training Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 06:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997161
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-MQ729-9753
|Filename:
|DOD_111542320
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Resolve 26-05, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.