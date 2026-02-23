video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997161" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and NATO Soldiers conducted complex tactical scenarios during Combined Resolve 26-05 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The exercise challenged participating units to adapt to rapidly evolving battlefield conditions while strengthening mobility, survivability, and collective readiness for large-scale combat operations. The rotation emphasized decisive action training and supported the Army’s Continuous Transformation Initiative to develop more agile and lethal formations. Multinational interoperability was enhanced through force-on-force engagements and dynamic battlefield scenarios under the direction of 7th Army Training Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)