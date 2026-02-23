U.S. Soldiers assigned to 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, conduct demolition training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. 809th MRBC conducted a demolition range to improve the company's ability to clear obstacles and familiarize Soldiers with different types of explosive charges. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 05:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997159
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-BS310-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_111542297
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 809th MRBC demo range, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
