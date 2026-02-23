809th MRBC demo range

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, conduct demolition training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. 809th MRBC conducted a demolition range to improve the company's ability to clear obstacles and familiarize Soldiers with different types of explosive charges. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 05:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997159
    VIRIN: 260218-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_111542297
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Grafenwoehr
    21st TSC
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom

