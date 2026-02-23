U.S. Air Force Airmen across all six of the 31st Fighter Wing’s 31st Operation Group squadrons participate in OG War Day 26.1 near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The large-force exercise demonstrated the 31st OG’s ability to conduct simultaneous operations in response to combat search and rescue scenarios in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 04:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997158
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-EM016-2523
|Filename:
|DOD_111542266
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OG War Day 26.1 Reel, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
