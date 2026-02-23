(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OG War Day 26.1 Reel

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen across all six of the 31st Fighter Wing’s 31st Operation Group squadrons participate in OG War Day 26.1 near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The large-force exercise demonstrated the 31st OG’s ability to conduct simultaneous operations in response to combat search and rescue scenarios in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 04:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997158
    VIRIN: 260205-F-EM016-2523
    Filename: DOD_111542266
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OG War Day 26.1 Reel, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OG WAR DAY, AvianoAB, AirForce, USAFE, 31FW

