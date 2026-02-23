B-ROLL: U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference takes place at Patch Barracks, in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. The conference hosted NATO and U.S. Ambassadors, Consuls, and Representatives throughout the region to discuss enhancing regional security, innovation, cooperation and interoperability for modern warfare. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)