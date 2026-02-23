(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-ROLL: U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    AFN Stuttgart

    The U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference takes place at Patch Barracks, in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. The conference hosted NATO and U.S. Ambassadors, Consuls, and Representatives throughout the region to discuss enhancing regional security, innovation, cooperation and interoperability for modern warfare. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 08:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997157
    VIRIN: 260205-A-GR811-4117
    Filename: DOD_111542255
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Department of State

