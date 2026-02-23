(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Fuji Marines Participate in Yamanako Ice Candle Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAMANASHI, JAPAN

    02.21.2026

    Video by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Nearly two-dozen Marines assigned to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji volunteered to help with the set-up at this year’s Yamanako (yah-mah-nah-KO) Ice Candle festival on February 22nd. The marines and other volunteers unwrapped hundreds of the ice candles used for the festival. Colonel Scott Welborn and Sergeant Major Christopher Gasser, the Camp Fuji commanding officer and sergeant major also participated in the event. A part of the maneuver training land used by the U.S. and Japanese militaries is in Yamanashi Prefecture, where Yamanako town is located.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 02:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997152
    VIRIN: 260224-M-TC552-9002
    Filename: DOD_111542233
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: YAMANASHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Fuji Marines Participate in Yamanako Ice Candle Festival, by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video