(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MEF, 75th Ranger Regiment collaborate during parachute operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Army Rangers with the 75th Ranger Regiment parachute into an objective during air raid training over Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The Rangers jumped from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. The parachute operations were part of an air raid training operation in conjunction with special operations units to simulate lethal effectiveness in an austere stealth environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 02:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997149
    VIRIN: 260219-M-KE598-1001
    Filename: DOD_111542183
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF, 75th Ranger Regiment collaborate during parachute operations, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAG12, US Army, III MEF, 75th Rangers, C-130

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video