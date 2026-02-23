U.S. Army Rangers with the 75th Ranger Regiment parachute into an objective during air raid training over Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The Rangers jumped from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. The parachute operations were part of an air raid training operation in conjunction with special operations units to simulate lethal effectiveness in an austere stealth environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 02:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997149
|VIRIN:
|260219-M-KE598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111542183
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF, 75th Ranger Regiment collaborate during parachute operations, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
