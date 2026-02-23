III MEF, 75th Ranger Regiment collaborate during parachute operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Rangers with the 75th Ranger Regiment parachute into an objective during air raid training over Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The Rangers jumped from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. The parachute operations were part of an air raid training operation in conjunction with special operations units to simulate lethal effectiveness in an austere stealth environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)