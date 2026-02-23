(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Chaplain shares Faith Through Fighting

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    Maj. Paul Roman, Deputy Garrison Chaplain with United States Army Garrison Daegu, shares his story about how he uses Jujitsu helps others find faith. Grapplin With the Chaplain allows Roman to engage Soldiers and DoD Dependents on the mat as an outlet for stress, and creates a safe space to discover and strengthen their faith. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Broderick Hennington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 00:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997148
    VIRIN: 260221-A-CD491-8660
    Filename: DOD_111542170
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Chaplain shares Faith Through Fighting, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

