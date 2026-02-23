Maj. Paul Roman, Deputy Garrison Chaplain with United States Army Garrison Daegu, shares his story about how he uses Jujitsu helps others find faith. Grapplin With the Chaplain allows Roman to engage Soldiers and DoD Dependents on the mat as an outlet for stress, and creates a safe space to discover and strengthen their faith. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Broderick Hennington)
|02.20.2026
|02.25.2026 00:57
|Video Productions
|997148
|260221-A-CD491-8660
|DOD_111542170
|00:01:00
|KR
|0
|0
This work, Army Chaplain shares Faith Through Fighting, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
