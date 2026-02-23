The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command hosts a Lunar New Year reception, February 6, 2026, in Daegu, South Korea. The event highlighted the US-ROK Alliance, and celebrated the accomplishments of USAG Daegu, ROK military forces and local community leaders.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 00:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997141
|VIRIN:
|260206-A-CD491-2296
|Filename:
|DOD_111542136
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command celebrates Lunar New Year, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.