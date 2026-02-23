(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command celebrates Lunar New Year

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    02.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command hosts a Lunar New Year reception, February 6, 2026, in Daegu, South Korea. The event highlighted the US-ROK Alliance, and celebrated the accomplishments of USAG Daegu, ROK military forces and local community leaders.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 00:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997141
    VIRIN: 260206-A-CD491-2296
    Filename: DOD_111542136
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command celebrates Lunar New Year, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

