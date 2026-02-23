(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US-ROK Alliance Railhead Operation

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    The 517th Movement Control Team executed a railhead operation, on February 12, 2026, at Pier 8, in Busan, South Korea

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 00:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997137
    VIRIN: 260212-A-CD491-5369
    Filename: DOD_111542103
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US-ROK Alliance Railhead Operation, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

