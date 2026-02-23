US-ROK Joint Refuel Operation

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    The U.S. Air Force, Eighth Maintenance Squadron and the Republic of Korea Air Force, execute a joint fueling exercise at K2, in Daegi, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. The training was conducted to enhance interoperability and demonstrate the allies' shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Broderick Hennington)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 00:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997136
    VIRIN: 260212-A-CD491-9179
    Filename: DOD_111542097
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

