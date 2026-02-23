The U.S. Air Force, Eighth Maintenance Squadron and the Republic of Korea Air Force, execute a joint fueling exercise at K2, in Daegi, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. The training was conducted to enhance interoperability and demonstrate the allies' shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Broderick Hennington)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 00:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997136
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-CD491-9179
|Filename:
|DOD_111542097
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US-ROK Joint Refuel Operation, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
