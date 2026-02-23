2026 Thank a Resident

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997130" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On February 27th, the San Antonio military medical community celebrates Thank a Resident Day. Leadership from the San Antonio Military Health System, including Colonel Kevin Kelly and Brigadier General Gwendolyn Foster, express their gratitude to medical residents and fellows for their tireless dedication to patient care and the military mission. These medical professionals are recognized as the "heart and soul" of the hospitals and the future of medicine.