On February 27th, the San Antonio military medical community celebrates Thank a Resident Day. Leadership from the San Antonio Military Health System, including Colonel Kevin Kelly and Brigadier General Gwendolyn Foster, express their gratitude to medical residents and fellows for their tireless dedication to patient care and the military mission. These medical professionals are recognized as the "heart and soul" of the hospitals and the future of medicine.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997130
|VIRIN:
|260225-O-NB001-7236
|Filename:
|DOD_111542064
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Thank a Resident, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
