    2026 Thank a Resident

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    On February 27th, the San Antonio military medical community celebrates Thank a Resident Day. Leadership from the San Antonio Military Health System, including Colonel Kevin Kelly and Brigadier General Gwendolyn Foster, express their gratitude to medical residents and fellows for their tireless dedication to patient care and the military mission. These medical professionals are recognized as the "heart and soul" of the hospitals and the future of medicine.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997130
    VIRIN: 260225-O-NB001-7236
    Filename: DOD_111542064
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Thank a Resident, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

