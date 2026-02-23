Over 1,000 Music Therapy Sessions Delivered at BDAACH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Daniel “Dan-O" McShane, an American Red Cross–Wounded Warrior Project staff member, recently reached over 1,000 music therapy sessions he delivered in partnership with the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital’s mental health team, USAG Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. Through guitar-based music therapy and other creative, holistic programs supported by the Wounded Warrior Project, he has assisted service members navigating stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. His work has directly supported the mental health clinic while contributing to a more ready, resilient force across the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch)