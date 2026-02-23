(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Over 1,000 Music Therapy Sessions Delivered at BDAACH

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch 

    AFN Humphreys

    Daniel “Dan-O" McShane, an American Red Cross–Wounded Warrior Project staff member, recently reached over 1,000 music therapy sessions he delivered in partnership with the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital’s mental health team, USAG Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. Through guitar-based music therapy and other creative, holistic programs supported by the Wounded Warrior Project, he has assisted service members navigating stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. His work has directly supported the mental health clinic while contributing to a more ready, resilient force across the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 19:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997116
    VIRIN: 260213-F-QS607-9558
    Filename: DOD_111541910
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, Over 1,000 Music Therapy Sessions Delivered at BDAACH, by SrA Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    music therapy
    Mental Health Service
    Health & Wellness
    Brian D Allgood Community Hospital

