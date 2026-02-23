Video: HMH-465 conducts Deployment for Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight operations in support of a Deployment for Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 2-12, 2026. The DFT enables Marines to enhance combat readiness through aviation movement rehearsals, training, and sustainment, ensuring forces remain prepared to deploy and operate in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: AGGRESSIVE-DETERMINED-POWERFUL-ROCK-(CROSSBONES) composed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com)