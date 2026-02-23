U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight operations in support of a Deployment for Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 2-12, 2026. The DFT enables Marines to enhance combat readiness through aviation movement rehearsals, training, and sustainment, ensuring forces remain prepared to deploy and operate in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: AGGRESSIVE-DETERMINED-POWERFUL-ROCK-(CROSSBONES) composed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 19:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997110
|VIRIN:
|260224-M-NG634-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111541893
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Video: HMH-465 conducts Deployment for Training, by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
