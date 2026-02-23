(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Video: HMH-465 conducts Deployment for Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight operations in support of a Deployment for Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 2-12, 2026. The DFT enables Marines to enhance combat readiness through aviation movement rehearsals, training, and sustainment, ensuring forces remain prepared to deploy and operate in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: AGGRESSIVE-DETERMINED-POWERFUL-ROCK-(CROSSBONES) composed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 19:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997110
    VIRIN: 260224-M-NG634-1001
    Filename: DOD_111541893
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video: HMH-465 conducts Deployment for Training, by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    DFT
    HMH-465
    Aviation training
    MCAS YUMA
    operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video