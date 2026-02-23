(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailor Spotlight - HM1 Nina Sandoval

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman First Class Nina Sandoval, Naval Branch Health Clinic Naval Base San Diego district leading petty officer, talks about her role as a leader over a 15-year career in the Navy and all the things she does in addition to her primary duties, at Naval Bas San Diego, Feb. 19. Naval Medical Center San Diego employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 19:48
    NMCSD
    Navy medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    NMRTC San Diego
    corpsman

