Sailor Spotlight - HM1 Nina Sandoval

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman First Class Nina Sandoval, Naval Branch Health Clinic Naval Base San Diego district leading petty officer, talks about her role as a leader over a 15-year career in the Navy and all the things she does in addition to her primary duties, at Naval Bas San Diego, Feb. 19. Naval Medical Center San Diego employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)