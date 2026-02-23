B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3rd LAR participate in CBRN defense training during NTC 26-05

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in a chemical biological radiological and nuclear defense training during National Training Center rotation 26-05 at National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, Feb. 18, 2026. NTC 26-05 utilizes skills, standard operating procedures and knowledge necessary to successfully deploy and employ an LAR battalion as well as advancing modernization for contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)