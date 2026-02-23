U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in a chemical biological radiological and nuclear defense training during National Training Center rotation 26-05 at National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, Feb. 18, 2026. NTC 26-05 utilizes skills, standard operating procedures and knowledge necessary to successfully deploy and employ an LAR battalion as well as advancing modernization for contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997098
|VIRIN:
|260218-M-KI463-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111541608
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3rd LAR participate in CBRN defense training during NTC 26-05, by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.