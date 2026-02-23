U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Company, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division participate in urban operations training during Nation Training Center rotation 26-05 at Nation Training Center Fort Irwin, California, Feb. 14, 2026. NTC 26-05 utilizes skills, standard operating procedures and knowledge necessary to successfully deploy and employ an LAR battalion as well as advancing modernization for contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997096
|VIRIN:
|260214-M-KI463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111541567
|Length:
|00:06:34
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3rd LAR conduct urban operations training during NTC 26-05, by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.