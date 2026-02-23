(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3rd LAR conduct urban operations training during NTC 26-05

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Company, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division participate in urban operations training during Nation Training Center rotation 26-05 at Nation Training Center Fort Irwin, California, Feb. 14, 2026. NTC 26-05 utilizes skills, standard operating procedures and knowledge necessary to successfully deploy and employ an LAR battalion as well as advancing modernization for contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997096
    VIRIN: 260214-M-KI463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111541567
    Length: 00:06:34
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3rd LAR conduct urban operations training during NTC 26-05, by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Marines, 3rd LAR, NTC 26-05, urban operations

