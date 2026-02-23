(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st MARDIV holds colors rededication ceremony for 85th anniversary

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Pvt. Samuel Krause 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division host a ceremony honoring the division’s 85th anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Marines and Sailors celebrated the 1st MARDIV anniversary with a battle colors rededication ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez, Cpl. Anita Ramos, Pvt. Samuel Krause)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997088
    VIRIN: 260220-M-VJ347-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111541315
    Length: 00:52:12
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MARDIV holds colors rededication ceremony for 85th anniversary, by Pvt Samuel Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MARDIV, Blue Diamond, USMC, Colors Rededication, Camp Pendleton

