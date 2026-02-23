U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division host a ceremony honoring the division’s 85th anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Marines and Sailors celebrated the 1st MARDIV anniversary with a battle colors rededication ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez, Cpl. Anita Ramos, Pvt. Samuel Krause)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997088
|VIRIN:
|260220-M-VJ347-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111541315
|Length:
|00:52:12
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MARDIV holds colors rededication ceremony for 85th anniversary, by Pvt Samuel Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.