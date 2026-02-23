(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Javon Purchner, Best Drone Operator, wins first place during the U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition in Huntsville, AL., Feb. 19, 2026. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers competed for the top warfighter while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997085
    VIRIN: 260219-A-RV165-6047
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111541295
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drone
    Transformation In Contact
    Agile Adaptive Lethal
    US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition
    USABDWC

