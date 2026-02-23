US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Javon Purchner, Best Drone Operator, wins first place during the U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition in Huntsville, AL., Feb. 19, 2026. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers competed for the top warfighter while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)
|02.19.2026
|02.24.2026 16:20
|B-Roll
|997085
|260219-A-RV165-6047
|123456
|DOD_111541295
|00:01:32
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|2
|2
