    Controlling the 3rd Busiest Airfield

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michaela Prince 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 71st Operations Group discuss their experiences training as air traffic controllers at Vance Air Force Base, Nov. 24, 2025. Air Traffic Controlled assigned to Vance Air Force Base are provided a high-tempo environment that delivers a unique and demanding training experience. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Michaela Prince)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997078
    VIRIN: 261124-F-QL317-1001
    Filename: DOD_111541177
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Controlling the 3rd Busiest Airfield, by A1C Michaela Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pilot training
    ATC
    Vance Air Force Base
    RAPCON
    UPT
    Flying Training Wing

