Controlling the 3rd Busiest Airfield

Airmen assigned to the 71st Operations Group discuss their experiences training as air traffic controllers at Vance Air Force Base, Nov. 24, 2025. Air Traffic Controlled assigned to Vance Air Force Base are provided a high-tempo environment that delivers a unique and demanding training experience. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Michaela Prince)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997078
|VIRIN:
|261124-F-QL317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111541177
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
