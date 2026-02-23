U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 23, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|02.23.2026
|02.24.2026 17:19
|B-Roll
|997077
|260223-M-KL381-1001
|DOD_111541169
|00:01:10
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|3
|3
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Boxer, by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
