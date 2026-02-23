(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Marine Corps HIMARS train with Norwegian Armed Forces

    TROMS, NORWAY

    02.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, train with Norwegian Armed Forces in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 24, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997075
    VIRIN: 260224-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_111541105
    Length: 00:07:38
    Location: TROMS, NO

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marine Corps HIMARS train with Norwegian Armed Forces, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO
    USMC

