    Living and Serving in New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Carlina Holland, Lance Cpl. Owen Long, Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve describe life as a service member working in New Orleans, Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Feb. 24, 2026. The video highlights family life and community safety with Marines and their families sharing their experiences raising families, building support networks and taking advantage of the professional and personal opportunities available in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas, Cpl. Carlina Holland, Lance Cpl. Owen Long and Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Where" by Cephas / https://stock.adobe.com/

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997051
    VIRIN: 260224-M-MO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111540982
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    This work, Living and Serving in New Orleans, by Cpl Carlina Holland, LCpl Owen Long, LCpl Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, Cpl Kanoa Thomas and Sgt Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Orleans, Service, Marine Corps, Marine Forces Reserve, MARFORRES

