Living and Serving in New Orleans

U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve describe life as a service member working in New Orleans, Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Feb. 24, 2026. The video highlights family life and community safety with Marines and their families sharing their experiences raising families, building support networks and taking advantage of the professional and personal opportunities available in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas, Cpl. Carlina Holland, Lance Cpl. Owen Long and Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Where" by Cephas / https://stock.adobe.com/